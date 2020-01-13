LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Doesn’t Know Who Rocky Is

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has no idea who Rocky is.

Coach O was asked about Clemson leader Dabo Swinney comparing playing LSU in Baton Rouge to Rocky fighting Ivan Drago in the Soviet Union. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The legendary football coach had no idea what the reporter was talking about, and responded with, “I couldn’t even tell you who those two guys are to be honest with you.”

Watch his funny answer below.

Dabo said playing LSU in Louisiana is like Rocky going to fight Ivan Drago in Russia. Coach O: “I couldn’t even tell you who those two guys are to be honest with you.” pic.twitter.com/djDUCrR4dm — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 11, 2020

This is such a classic football guy move. You think Coach O has time to watch movies? You think he has time to sit down and soak up the most famous boxing saga ever filmed?

Hell no. This dude is out here trying to win national titles. He doesn’t have time for movies about a different sport.

The fact Coach O doesn’t know who Rocky or Ivan Drago are is honestly laugh-out-loud funny, and it’s not surprising at all.

That dude 100% lives in a bubble of just football. If it’s not related to college football, then he simply just doesn’t care.

Not knowing one of the most famous movie characters of all-time is a perfect example of that fact.

Never change, Coach O! Never change!