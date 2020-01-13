Eric Fisher Chugs Two Beers After Chiefs Score Against The Texans

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Eric Fisher had an epic celebration during a Sunday win over the Texans.

Following a score from the Chiefs, Fisher grabbed two beers from a fan, slammed them together like Stone Cold Steve Austin and hammered them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the epic video below.

Eric Fisher is a legend for the stone cold beer celebration. pic.twitter.com/VcqdB4oAEf — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 12, 2020

I have no doubt at all that Fisher is about to get a fine from the league for that move. There’s no doubt about it, despite the fact that it’s super lame.

Even though he’ll get fined, it’s worth every single penny the league is about to steal from him because that was awesome.

Whenever you have the opportunity to drink some beer during an NFL game, you have to do it. That’s especially true when you’re in the process of completing one of the greatest comebacks in league history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 12, 2020 at 3:30pm PST

Fisher saw a fan with some beers, he grabbed them, hammered them and it was an epic moment all the way around. This is the kind of content we love to see in the NFL.

I just hope he squared up with that fan because that was probably $30 worth of beer he dumped out. Still, it was 100% worth it.