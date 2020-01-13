EXCLUSIVE: ESPN’s Rece Davis And David Pollack On The Importance Of Football

While football has been America’s most popular sport for decades, there still remain pundits that believe the U.S. would be better off without the sport.
These pundits argue that the sport has become too dangerous, and that it has become too important in day-to-day American life. So, with football’s place in American culture under fire, hosts of ESPN’s College Gameday sat down with the Daily Caller to defend the sport.
Watch Rece Davis and David Pollack explain to Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief David Hookstead what football means to them, and why it is so important in American life.
