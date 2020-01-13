Felicity Huffman Spotted Working On 250 Hours Of Community Service Following Prison Time

Actress Felicity Huffman was spotted working on her assigned 250 hours of community service Sunday.
Huffman was seen at The Teen Project in Los Angeles, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The “Desperate Housewives” actress is most likely working to finish up the 250 hours of community service.
She was assigned the hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Huffman was also sentenced to 14 days in prison along with a $30,000 fine.
Huffman was released from federal prison in Northern California in October after serving 11 days. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Released From Prison Before Serving Out Full 14-Day Sentence)
The actress was first spotted working on her community service a week following her release. Huffman has reportedly done work with The Teen Project before.
“For the last two years, Felicity and younger daughter Georgia have been going to The Teen Project two to three times a week and tutoring young high school girls to help them get their GED,” a source told ET after the first sighting. “These are girls who are from at-risk populations, who have been on the streets, human trafficked or suffered addiction.”
“The work that she’ll be doing at The Teen Project is impactful and significantly helping the young girls,” the source added. “It is very meaningful for Felicity.”