Jimmy Johnson Cries After Being Told He’s Going To The Hall Of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson had an incredible reaction late Sunday upon learning he’s going to the hall of fame.

Johnson, who won two Super Bowls and a college football national title, was informed during a live Fox broadcast that he was a member of the 2020 class. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His reaction will 100% pull at your emotions. He did the best he could to fight back the tears, but it was clear that he was incredibly moved.

Watch the powerful moment below.

Former @dallascowboys head coach @JimmyJohnson has been elected to the @ProFootballHOF as a member of the Class of 2020. Incredible moment as he finds out he is now a Hall of Famer. #PFHOF20 (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/EydJ1GDX8Y — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2020

It’s honestly hard to put into words how awesome that video is. Johnson 100% deserves his spot in Canton, and now he’s getting in it.

The best part of the video might honestly be Troy Aikman’s reaction. Johnson crying pulled at all of our hearts.

It damn near melted Aikman right on the spot.

A look at @TroyAikman‘s reaction to his former coach @JimmyJohnson joining the Hall of Fame. #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/8Y8Go8wIni — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2020

It’s moments like these that remind us all football is about a hell of a lot more than just the scoreboard. Aikman, who was a star quarterback for the Cowboys, is clearly very close to Johnson.

Damn, it just hits you hard when you see a moment like this unfold. Congrats to Johnson for earning his spot among the legends of the game.