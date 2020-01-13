Liam Hemsworth Looks To Be Off The Market And Here’s The Supermodel Who He’s Spending Time With

Liam Hemsworth definitely looks to be off the market after he and rumored supermodel girlfriend Gabriella Brooks were spotted packing on the public displays of affection.

The 30-year-old actor and Brooks were photographed kissing and cuddling while at the beach in Byron Bay in Australia, in a series of snaps posted by New Idea magazine. The story was noted by E! News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

A makeout sesh on the beach + meeting the parents?! Liam Hemsworth is officially off the market. https://t.co/vpvffPqNO8 pic.twitter.com/Iwslln6DDl — E! News (@enews) January 13, 2020

It comes after reports started surfacing last month that “The Hunger Games” star might have moved on from his ex, Miley Cyrus, after Hemsworth and the 23-year-old Australian model were spotted out having lunch with the actor’s parents. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

At the time, a source shared that, “It seemed like a happy, family environment” and that while the two did not show off any PDA, “the two did go back to Liam’s house after the restaurant.”

As previously reported, the “Last Song” actor and Cyrus shocked fans in August following reports that the two were separating after being married for nearly nine months. The two tied the knot in December 2018, at an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends after dating off and on for a decade

Shortly after those reports surfaced, Hemsworth filed for divorce from the “Wrecking Ball” singer, citing irreconcilable differences.