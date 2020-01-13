Marshawn Lynch Encourages Younger Players To Take Care Of Themselves After Losing To The Packers

Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch had some great advice for younger players after losing to the Packers late Sunday night.

Lynch, who is one of the most dominant runners in league history, told players to look out for themselves while in the NFL so that they can have great futures once retiring.

“Start taking care of your all mentals, your all bodies and your all chicken. So, when you’re all ready – you know – to walk away, you walk away and be able to do what you want to do,” the Super Bowl champion explained to the media.

“Take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done, you can go ahead and take care of yourself.” Marshawn Lynch used his time at the podium to give advice to younger players pic.twitter.com/p5poQZA2cq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2020

Well, I don’t think anybody can ever accuse Lynch of not keeping it real, and I really do hope players listen to what he had to say.

You have to take care of yourself in the NFL. You just have to. You don’t have a choice.

The NFL doesn’t last forever, careers are only a few years on average and the money doesn’t last forever. If you don’t look out for yourself, then you’re going to be in a world of trouble once your career ends.

Luckily for Lynch, he’s an incredibly smart dude, and he’s going to be just fine. More players should take notes on what he’s done, and try to follow his path.

We also need more athletes out here talking about the importance of mental health like Lynch did above. We honestly can’t get enough of that.

Shoutout to Lynch for being a straight shooter. He’s usually not big on talking, but whenever he does, we should all listen to what he has to say.