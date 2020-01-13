Kevin McCarthy Will Introduce Resolution In Support Of Iranian Protestors

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Monday he will introduce a resolution in support of the protesters in Iran who are demonstrating against the regime.

McCarthy made the announcement on Twitter as Iranian security forces reportedly fired tear gas and live ammunition on protesters in the streets Sunday. The California Republican said "The world is watching," and that "the people of Iran need to know that they are not alone in this pivotal moment."

I’m introducing a resolution in support of the protestors in Iran. The world is watching, and the people of Iran need to know that they are not alone in this pivotal moment.

— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 13, 2020

McCarthy's resolution comes as Trump tweeted his support for anti-government Iranian protesters on Saturday night, saying, "I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage."

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Many of the protesters are upset about the news that their government accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner carrying 176 people six days after the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 2.