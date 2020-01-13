Editorial

Melania Turns Heads In Stunning Black Vinyl Jacket And Boots Combo At WH

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a stunning black vinyl jacket and boots combo at the White House.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve coat that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for a trip to New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship game. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a matching vinyl belt and black high heel boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

FLOTUS” fashion sense is always on point as has been nominated numerous times. Most recently, the first lady wowed when she showed up wearing a gorgeous black and white plaid jumpsuit while welcoming Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis to the WH.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.