Melania Turns Heads In Stunning Black Vinyl Jacket And Boots Combo At WH

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a stunning black vinyl jacket and boots combo at the White House.
The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve coat that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for a trip to New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship game. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a matching vinyl belt and black high heel boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.
FLOTUS” fashion sense is always on point as has been nominated numerous times. Most recently, the first lady wowed when she showed up wearing a gorgeous black and white plaid jumpsuit while welcoming Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis to the WH.
