Mike Leach: ‘The Most Important Thing Of All Is Points,’ People Who Disagree Are ‘Idiots’

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach interviewed with Dan Patrick early Monday, and it didn’t disappoint at all.

Leach has been in the news nonstop ever since he took over the Bulldogs, and he’s already out here dropping great lines. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The most important thing of all is points. The greatest form of ball control in the world is points. Anybody who doesn’t believe, and there are those that don’t, and those that don’t are idiots,” Leach told Patrick during their Monday interview.

That’s right, folks! If you don’t know you have to score points, then you’re an idiot. It’s that simple. Score points or get the hell out.

I think what Leach really meant to say could be described by Ari Gold!

We’re only a few days into the Leach era down in Starkville, and I’m already loving every second of it. It’s everything I hoped for and much more.

If you’re not enjoying this as much as I am, then you’re just not paying attention.

I can’t wait to see what we get through the spring and summer. I have no doubt the electricity will only get cranked up from here!