Georgia Democratic Congressional Candidate Calls Trump ‘America’s #1 Domestic Terrorist’

Democratic Georgia House candidate Nabilah Islam called President Donald Trump “America’s #1 domestic Terrorist” in a Twitter post Monday.

Trump made news by retweeting a poorly photoshopped image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer standing in front of an Iranian flag wearing Islamic attire, posted from an anonymous Twitter account called “D0wn_Under.”

“The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue,” the post read.

The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue.#NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/a0ksPHeXCy — داون آندر (@D0wn_Under) January 13, 2020

“This is reckless, dangerous and further proof this administration wants to create a sense of otherism around Muslims,” Islam wrote, responding to the presidential retweet. “It only adds to the rising islamaphobia we face daily and exacerbates an atmosphere of heightened hate.”

This is reckless, dangerous and further proof this administration wants to create a sense of otherism around Muslims. It only adds to the rising islamaphobia we face daily and exacerbates an atmosphere of heightened hate. pic.twitter.com/FEsxRvnM6F — Nabilah Islam for Congress (@NabilahforGA07) January 13, 2020

“[Donald Trump] is America’s #1 domestic Terrorist,” she added in another tweet.

Trump also retweeted a video from Pelosi’s Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week” in which she told host George Stephanopoulos that Iranian protestors were “joined together, as you know, against us,” following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. (RELATED: ‘Pardon The Skepticism’: Tucker Carlson Wonders Why Everyone Is Suddenly Trusting The Deep State On Iran)

Iranian people are angry about what Nancy Pelosi said recently in the interview with @ABC so WE’ve launched a hashtag against what she said. #NancyPelosiFakeNews https://t.co/4VTGAXlzOJ — ????Nariman (@NarimanGharib) January 13, 2020



Islam is part of a crowded Democratic field running to represent the party in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, a swing district currently represented by retiring five-term Republican Rep. Rob Woodall, who narrowly defeated Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in 2018.

While Bourdeaux is running again, the young, fundraising-savvy Islam has already been touted as Atlanta’s “own AOC” by NBC News.