NYT Publisher Reportedly Urges Reporters To ‘Avoid Editorializing On Social Media’ Following ‘Internal Drama’

New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger sent out a staff-wide email urging employees to watch what they tweet, according to NY Mag’s contributor Jesse Singal.

The email reportedly came following “some internal drama and controversy and discussion over certain tweets and tweeters at the” NYT, Singal tweeted Monday. It is not clear what specific instances prompted the email.

“That means every story, every headline, every tweet and every (bad) joke may be used as fodder to undermine the independence of our institution and the work of our colleagues,” the email reads. (RELATED: In Wake Of Soleimani Hit, One NYT Reporter Amplified Iranian Propaganda)

Amidst some internal drama and controversy and discussion over certain tweets and tweeters at the New York Times, NYT publisher A.G. Sulzberger sent out this all-staff email, I am told. pic.twitter.com/xx8U5wVc5T — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 13, 2020

The email continues on to urge NYT employees “to avoid editorializing on social media in a way that might undercut our reputation for fairness.” The NYT did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

“So here it is: Regardless of whether your day-to-day job brings you into close contact with our journalism, please remember that you may be viewed as representing The Times,” according to Sulzberger. “Please exercise your best judgement about how your words and actions might reflect on your colleagues in the newsroom.”

Sulzberger also alleged that journalists today “are facing attacks for simply trying to do their jobs.” He wrote that this is because of a “broader effort to erode the public’s faith in a free and independent press.”