Green Bay Packers Beating The Seattle Seahawks Averaged 29.93 Million Viewers On Fox

The Green Bay Packers beating the Seattle Seahawks late Sunday night got some big TV ratings on Fox.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game averaged 29.93 million viewers on the network as Aaron Rodgers, the Packers and the refs stole a victory from Russell Wilson and Seattle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact that I’m very upset the refs absolutely hosed the Seahawks and Wilson, I’m happy to see the game got such gigantic numbers.

The ratings this season have been through the roof, and this weekend wasn’t an exception at all to the standard for 2019.

The Tennessee Titans got more than 25 million viewers when they thrashed the Baltimore Ravens, and the Seahawks and Packers followed that up with even bigger ratings.

Now, with only three games left, I have no doubt the numbers will only continue to go up. After all, they’re certainly not going down for the Super Bowl, NFC title game and AFC title game.

Tune in Sunday on CBS and Fox to watch the AFC and NFC title games. It’s going to be a great time!