Patrick Mahomes Becomes The 1st QB In NFL History To Have 5 Touchdowns, 300 Passing Yards And 50 Rushing Yards In A Playoff Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulled off an unreal accomplishment Sunday during a 51-31 win over the Texans.

According to Elias Sports, the young gunslinger is the first quarterback in league history to have five touchdowns, more than 300 yards passing and more than 50 yards rushing in a playoff game.

Patrick Mahomes is the first player in NFL history with 300 Pass yards, 50 Rush yards and 5 Pass TD in a playoff game (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/hJlNTLwS1W — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2020

Anybody who says they saw this coming when the Texans were up multiple scores is a liar. Nobody saw this coming when the Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It looked like Houston was absolutely going to run the Chiefs right off of the field. It had all the makings of a massacre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on Jan 12, 2020 at 12:26pm PST

Then, Mahomes hit a switch, and then what we all witnessed next was nothing short of incredible. The Chiefs outscored the Texans 51-7 the rest of the way, and the face of the franchise balled out.

I’d never seen anything like it before. He just tore apart that defense with absolute ease, and was dropping bombs on them like it was Baghdad circa 2003.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 12, 2020 at 5:05pm PST

Now, he’s in the record books for being the first quarterback in the history of the NFL to ever pull off a stat line of this magnitude.

Major props to Mahomes. He’s playing on a level that is simply difficult to comprehend.