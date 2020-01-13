REPORT: Queen Elizabeth II Calls Private Meeting With Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince William After Prince Harry’s ‘Step Back’

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly called a private meeting with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William following the announcement that Harry would be taking a “step back” from his senior role.

The meeting is reported to take place Monday at the Queen’s home in Sandringham, Norfolk, according to a report published by People magazine.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, could reportedly join via phone to “talk things through.”

“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” a source from the palace told the outlet. (RELATED: Donald Trump Weighs In On Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision To ‘Step Back’)

“As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting,” the source added. “The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.”

The news of the private meeting comes days after Markle and Prince Harry announced to the world via their Instagram that they would be taking a “step back” from their senior roles. The couple reportedly plans to split time between North America and the United Kingdom.