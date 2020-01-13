REPORT: Panthers Interested In Hiring LSU’s Joe Brady, Tigers Will Offer Him A 3-Year Deal To Stay

LSU passing coordinator Joe Brady seems to be the focus of the coaching world at the moment.

According to Ian Rapoport, Matt Rhule wants Brady to join him with the Panthers after Brady made LSU’s offense arguably the most potent in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the coaching world, #Panthers fans may want to watch #LSU vs. #Clemson in the national title game. LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady is name being considered by Carolina coach Matt Rhule for his new OC, sources say. Rhule has other options, but Brady is a strong one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2020

However, Sports Illustrated reported that the Tigers have already agreed to a three-year extension with Brady that’ll pay him something in the ballpark of $800,000.

The extension won’t stop him from leaving for the NFL or a head coaching job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Oct 13, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

Brady has become one of the hottest names in the world of coaching ever since he made the Tigers offense damn near unstoppable with Joe Burrow.

After years and years of pedestrian offenses, Brady took Joe Burrow and the Tigers to a level most people thought they couldn’t go.

Clearly, people are noticing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Nov 10, 2019 at 4:35pm PST

It’ll be hard for Brady to turn down NFL money if Rhule comes calling. The Panthers wrote him a huge check, and there’s no doubt they’ll do the same for Brady if he wants to jump ship.

It’ll be interesting to see what Brady decides to do, but there’s no doubt he’s one of the hottest commodities in the game right now.

Given his success with the Tigers, he’s absolutely earned the attention he’s getting.