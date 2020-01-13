REPORT: Tennessee Titans Want To Keep Ryan Tannehill As Their Starting Quarterback In 2020

The Tennessee Titans want to stick with quarterback Ryan Tannehill in 2020.

The Titans are coming off a monster win against the Baltimore Ravens, and are now just one game away from appearing in the Super Bowl.

According to Ian Rapoport, the team wants to keep Tannehill as their starter next season. That could come via a franchise tag or a long term deal.

It’s truly crazy how much Tannehill’s career has changed in one short year. He got ran out of Miami, and nobody was sad to see him go.

Fans of the Dolphins couldn’t have cared less when he got shipped out of town. I was against the move because I’m not an idiot, but Miami fans felt very differently.

He started the year as a backup for Marcus Mariota, got swapped into the starting lineup and has been balling out ever since.

It’s crazy how fast things can change in the NFL.

I hope like hell Tannehill gets paid a bunch of money. He’s one of the easiest guys in the NFL to cheer for, and I’d love to see him continue his success.

Pay him, Tennessee. Pay the man!