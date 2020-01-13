College Football Fans Go Crazy For Trump And Melania At National Championship Game

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted with massive applause at the College Football National Championship on Monday night.

The first couple were brought onto the field for the national anthem prior to the national title game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers. The president and first lady entered the stadium through a tunnel and immediately received raucous applause and “USA” chants as they made their way to the 40-yard-line for the Star Spangled Banner.

WATCH:

President Donald Trump greeted with massive cheering and USA chants before the national title game between Clemson and LSU. pic.twitter.com/DWArMT1Qz5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2020

Donald Trump is announced as cheers erupt in the Superdome at the CFP National Championship Game pic.twitter.com/8fv53PQR9t — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 14, 2020

Trump was seen singing along to the national anthem. After the anthem, Trump told a reporter that he likes “both” teams chances of winning. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ESPN’s Rece Davis And David Pollack On The Importance Of Football)

The reception was a far cry from the one the president received at the 2019 MLB World Series. Trump attended game five of the series in Washington, DC between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros and was booed by much of the crowd. (RELATED: President Trump Arrives At Nationals Vs. Astros World Series To Chorus Of Boos)