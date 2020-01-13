Absurd Fight Goes Viral On Twitter. The Video Is Out Of Control

An absurd fight has gone viral on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

In a video posted by @xbethdeakin, which has been viewed more than 14.5 million times, a large group of people can be seen brawling in a restaurant.

It's not clear what got the altercation kicked off, but it's simply mind-boggling. I'm not even sure who the good guys and bad guys are in this one.

It's just pure anarchy. Give it a watch below.

Wow fight In kens kebab pic.twitter.com/WcvGgE2kqY — Beth Deakin (@xbethdeakin) January 11, 2020

Seriously, what the hell did we all just watch? I will never understand people who get into fights as full grown adults.

What the hell is wrong with them? If you're fighting as an adult, then you need to take a hard look in the mirror because things have gone very wrong for you.

At the same time, I love the dude who just casually kept eating like nothing was going on at all. That’s the kind of energy I like.

There’s a full blown fight unfolding around him, and he couldn’t seem to care less.

Be better, folks. Be much better.