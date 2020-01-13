‘Westworld’ Releases New Season 3 Preview, Premiere Set For March 15

A new preview for “Westworld” season three was released late Sunday, and we now have an official release date.

The new preview doesn’t show any footage from the upcoming season. Instead, it shows a timeline of world events set a few decades in the future. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The events include the assassination of the president-elect, a massive Russian civil war and a “critical event” referred to as “DIVERGENCE.”

The preview also announced the start of season three as March 15. Give it a watch below.

I’m so in on this that I can’t even begin to tell you. We know season three of “Westworld” won’t really have a western theme anymore.

Outside of that, we don’t know a ton of what will happen. From the Comic-Con preview, it looks like it takes place in the future, and we have a WWII park.

What I do know for sure is that season three being set decades in the future in a world engulfed by chaos is something I’m 100% down for.

The first two seasons of the show were nothing short of absolutely incredible. Ed Harris as the Man in Black is an all-time great performance.

He’s in season three, but again, we don’t know to what extent.

Now, we’ve finally got a date to circle on the calendar for some new episodes, and I can’t wait! It’s going to be an absolutely incredible time once season three arrives.

Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen in “Westworld” season three!