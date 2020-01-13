Whoopi Goldberg And Joy Behar Blame Trump For Plane Shot Down By Iran

“The View” hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar blamed President Donald Trump for the 176 civilians who were killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner.

The two co-hosts made the comments during a Monday morning segment while speaking remotely with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Sunny Hostin began the segment by asking Schiff about the intelligence that President Trump has claimed justified the strike he authorized on the late Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. (RELATED: Iran Adopts US Media’s Talking Point: ‘US Adventurism’ Caused ‘Human Error’ That Brought Down Flight)

“Look, I don’t think the evidence, the intelligence, justifies the targeted killing of a loathsome, and yes, blood thirsty person but justified the targeting killing of Soleimani if it was going to increase the risk to Americans,” Schiff responded, arguing that Iran’s retaliatory strikes could have been much more devastating than they were.

“The risk I think to our personnel has gone up, not down, and I don’t think it was justified by the intelligence, at least not the intelligence that I’ve seen,” he continued.

“That Ukrainian plane would still be alive,” Goldberg interjected.

“The people on that plane would still be alive today,” Behar agreed.

After days of blaming mechanical failure, Iranian officials admitted Saturday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was responsible for firing the missile that brought the plane down. That admission sparked a wave of protests from Iranian citizens angry that their government had lied to them.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials and Trump critics alike argued that even if Iran shot down the plane, it was only because the Trump administration had “started it” by authorizing the strike on Soleimani.