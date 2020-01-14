Alex Trebek Discusses What Kind Of Legacy He’d Like To Leave

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek opened up about what he wants his legacy to be.

Trebek made the comments during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to a report published Tuesday by Fox News.

“He was a nice guy and that he was the best kind of quiz show host in that he always seemed to be rooting for the contestants,” Trebek said when asked how he’d like to be remembered. “He wanted them to perform at their best because if they did, that would make the show a success and he would be able to enjoy the success of the program in that regard.”

This right here is exactly why Trebek is America’s favorite game show host. He’s always been rooting for the candidates and now America is rooting for him during his battle with pancreatic cancer. Every time you see something go viral about support for Trebek, it just further shows the kind of connection he has managed to have with his fans. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Gives Health Update As He Deals With Pancreatic Cancer, Hints At What He’ll Do After Retirement)

Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March. He completed a round of chemotherapy and was nearing remission before having to complete yet another round of chemotherapy.

Trebek will leave exactly the kind of legacy he wants because that is truly what he is to fans.