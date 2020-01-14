Antonio Brown Demands A Meeting With The Police After Latest Viral Incident

Disgraced NFL receiver Antonio Brown wants a meeting with the police after a Monday altercation.

Brown posted a video on social media of himself berating the police and the mother of his child when she arrived at his home to pick up the kid. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the incident below. It’s absolutely mind-boggling.

AB lost his damn mind this morning… @AB84 maybe it’s a good idea if he doesn’t come back to the @NFL it looks like he’s been hit upside the head one too many times #BrainBoomin #antoniobrown #losthismind pic.twitter.com/ZIgb9mXIAu — Blog Boy Takes (@BlogBoyTakes) January 13, 2020

Now, AB thinks he deserves a sit down with the police in Hollywood, Florida. He tweeted he wants a meeting, and if he doesn’t get it, he’s “going to show their track record of my injustice consistently.”

Hollywood police and I need a meeting unless I’m going to show their track record of my injustice consistently — AB (@AB84) January 13, 2020

This guy is such a clown. He’s such an idiot. He filmed himself berating the police and a woman, and now he thinks he deserves a sit down?

Give me a break. This joke stopped being funny about eight months ago.

Honestly, major props to those officers for handling the situation like true pros. Despite the fact Brown was clearly trying to bait them, they were level headed the entire time.

It just goes to show that police officers aren’t the enemy, and it also shows they have to deal with a lot of very dumb people.

Please, just go away! Nobody is enjoying this circus anymore from Antonio Brown. He’s just the worst.