Arizona State Football Coach Herm Edwards Gets 2-Year Extension, Deal Runs Through 2024

Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

The school announced Monday that the former NFL coach would get a two-year extension with the Sun Devils. His deal will now run through 2024.

This is a great decision from ASU and everybody involved in the process. Herm Edwards is a hell of a coach, and he’s by far and away the best option the Sun Devils have on the table.

He brings NFL experience, he brings an incredible knowledge of the game, he runs the program the right way and he does an excellent job of molding young men.

If you’re looking for a great leader in the sport of football, you’re not going to find too many men who are better than Edwards.

It’s just that simple. The man knowns how to move the needle and get the job done.

There’s no question at all that ASU is in great hands with Edwards running the show.