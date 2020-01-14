‘Double Standard’: Babylon Bee CEO Explains Why CNN Targets Christian Satire

Mainstream media outlets are applying a double standard against Christian and conservative satire, but the more the left criticizes it, the more popular that satire gets, according to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

Dillon spoke with the Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom just days after CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan claimed the Bee’s political satire was misleading swaths of people online. O’Sullivan is only the most recent in a series of media members to argue that the Bee’s satire is dangerous or even intentionally misleading. (RELATED: CNN Reporter Complains About Satirical Article Getting As Many Clicks As His Outlet)

Dillon argues this criticism is only ever leveled at conservative or Christian satire and comedy, however, and that the Bee’s counterparts on the left such as The Onion are spared despite producing the same kind of “misleading” satire.

Facebook has in the past threatened to reduce the Bee’s reach after the left-leaning fact-check site Snopes deemed one of its satirical articles false. Facebook later apologized, however, and Snopes was removed from the site’s fact checking partner program.

