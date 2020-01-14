Bernie Sanders Campaign Organizer Says ‘F**king Cities Burn’ If Trump Gets Reelected, According To Project Veritas Video

An organizer for the presidential campaign of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared to say that cities will burn if President Donald Trump gets reelected, in a video released Tuesday by conservative activist James O’Keefe of Project Veritas.

The organizer, identified in the video as Kyle Jurek, also compared Trump’s America to Nazi Germany, and suggested that supporters of the president might need to be sent to reeducation camps. (RELATED: How The Liberal Media Spent The Last Week Shilling For Iran)

“So, if Trump gets reelected, what?” a person off-screen asks Jurek in the video.

“F**king cities burn,” Jurek responds.

“Do you even think, that some of these, like MAGA people could be ‘reeducated’?” the other person asks.

“Any, we gotta try, so like, in Nazi Germany after the fall of the Nazi party, there was a sh** ton of the populace that was f**king Nazi-fied,” Jurek said. “Germany had to spend billions of dollars reeducating their f**king people.”

Jurek also seemed to allege that Sanders‘s proposal to make all public colleges tuition-free could be used in part to reeducate the portions of the populace. (RELATED: REPORT: Bernie Sanders Was Investigated By FBI For Marxist Ties)

“Like, we’re probably going to have to do the same f**king thing here,” Jurek said. “That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole f**king like ‘hey, free education!'”

Jurek also implied that reeducation camps under a Sanders‘ administration would be similar to the gulags set up by notorious Soviet Union communist dictator Joseph Stalin.

“There’s a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags, right?” Jurek asked. “And actually, gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were. Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were actually meant for like reeducation.”

Sanders’ office did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment. The article will be updated if and when it does.