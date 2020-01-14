Bernie Sanders Throws His Support Behind Cardi B Running For Office: ‘It Would Be Great’

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders threw his support behind superstar Cardi B’s plans to run for office and be “part of Congress,” stating that he thinks “it would be be great.”

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” the 78-year-old Senator told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Responds To Cardi B’s ‘Dog Walk’ Threat)

“She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics,” he added. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

The comments come after the 27-year-old rapper tweeted Sunday to her millions of followers that she “wants to be a politician” and become “part of Congress.”

“I think I want to be a politician,” Cardi B wrote. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment [sic].”

“Like I was watching War documentaries,” she added, without explaining which ones she was watching. “No matter how many weapons a country have you need people!”

“How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American,” the “Hustlers” star continued. “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

As previously reported, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has made it clear in the past she is not a fan of President Donald Trump. She has thrown her support behind Bernie Sanders in the 2020 race.