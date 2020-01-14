Billie Eilish will sing the theme song for the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die.”

The film’s official Instagram account announced the news Monday morning with a photo of the singing star and captioned it, “The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.” (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ With Daniel Craig)

You can see the post below.

I know most of you are probably expecting me to trash this decision, but I can’t do it. I just can’t do it. Eilish is a very talented singer.

Plus, she has a certain kind of darkness to her that I think will fit well in the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die.”

Is it the traditional choice for a James Bond movie? No, but being super traditional isn’t what James Bond is all about.

Sure, there are some things that stay the same in the iconic film series (gadgets, the female roles, etc), but it also pushes the limits.

Hiring Eilish for the theme song is about as far as you can get for pushing the limits with the music. I’m certainly here for that kind of action.

You can catch “No Time to Die” in theaters starting April 10. It looks like it’s going great.