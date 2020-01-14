Chuba Hubbard Announces He’ll Return To Oklahoma State, Won’t Enter The NFL Draft

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard will return for his junior season.

Hubbard was one of the best runners in America during his redshirt sophomore season, and many people were wondering if he’d go pro. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuba Shamar Hubbard (@hubbard_rmn) on Dec 29, 2019 at 8:09pm PST

Well, he put all of the speculation to rest late Monday when he dropped a Twitter video announcing that he would return to the Cowboys.

You can watch the full announcement video below.

Life is good pic.twitter.com/EIIpkJoAgl — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) January 13, 2020

This is huge news for the Cowboys. Again, Hubbard was a dominant running back this past year in the Big 12.

The young man was incredibly impressive. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards this past season, which is just an unreal amount.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuba Shamar Hubbard (@hubbard_rmn) on Nov 25, 2019 at 4:56pm PST

His presence in the backfield in 2020 for the Cowboys instantly makes them one of the better teams in the conference.

He’s an absolute nightmare for every single defense that has to get on the field with him.

The Big 12 better be on notice because Hubbard with another year of improvement is going to be incredible.