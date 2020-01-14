Chuck Schumer Says Trump More Likely To ‘Bumble’ Into War Than Start One On Purpose

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that President Donald Trump might be more likely to “bumble into” a war than to start one on purpose.

Schumer made a remote appearance on ABC’s “The View” just one day before the House was expected to vote to send the two adopted articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

WATCH:

Host Whoopi Goldberg began the segment with a comment about the photoshopped picture of Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — which President Trump retweeted — that showed them wearing head scarves and included a caption that said they were “coming to the Ayatollah’s rescue.”

“Now why he would make it about the clothing or any of this, what is the point of this?” Goldberg asked. “Is this just him being dumb?”

“Well, if it were just that, it’s, you know, I say how low can the president go?” Schumer began, but then tied it to the president’s overall foreign policy — which he said could be summarized in three words: “Erratic, impulsive and egotistical. That’s why we’re so worried about what’s happening in Iran.” (RELATED: Schumer Rails Against McConnell For Failure To Be ‘Impartial’ — He Sang A Different Tune When Clinton Was Impeached)

Schumer continued:

The mothers and fathers of America don’t want another endless war in the Middle East, and yet the president could force us into one or even more likely bumble into one, and that’s why I know we’re doing impeachment later in the week, but earlier — or hopefully in the next day we’ll vote on something called the war powers resolution which says he can’t go to war, increase large numbers of troops in the Middle East without congressional approve approval.

Schumer concluded by invoking the founding fathers, arguing that they “didn’t want the president to be able to bear war on his own.”