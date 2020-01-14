Cleveland Browns Give New Head Coach Kevin Stefanski A 5-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns have handed new head coach Kevin Stefanski a lengthy deal.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Stefanski's deal with the Browns is for five years. It's not known at this time what his annual salary is.

Browns gave new HC Kevin Stefanski a five-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2020

Well, it looks like the Browns want some stability, and a five-year deal is certainly one way to project that.

You’re not likely to can somebody right away if you’re going to be paying them for several years to come. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Given the fact the Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after one season, I wouldn’t have signed anything unless it was for several years and every single penny was guaranteed.

I’m guessing that’s the case here with Stefanski. We know it’s for five years, and I’d be willing to bet every penny is guaranteed.

View this post on Instagram Let’s get to work. A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Jan 13, 2020 at 4:55pm PST

Given the chaos surrounding the Browns, you’re going to really need to sweeten the pot to get a coach to agree to come.

A bunch of guaranteed money should get the deal done.

Now, we’ll see what he can do with Baker Mayfield and the Browns. They’ve got the talent to win, but they absolutely need somebody to run the show with an iron fist.