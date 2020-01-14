Dana White Says Conor McGregor Is In Great Shape For UFC 246 Fight Against Cerrone

UFC president Dana White thinks Conor McGregor is in outstanding shape for his UFC 246 fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

“I’m hearing he’s is in phenomenal shape. The UFC doctor is actually saying he thinks Conor’s in the best shape he’s ever seen him in,” White told TMZ during a recent interview about McGregor’s readiness ahead of UFC 246. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

All eyes are locked in on Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and it’s not hard to see why. McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to Khabib, he’s returning to the octagon and he’s returning against a very tough opponent.

UFC 246 has all the makings of a legendary event, and it’s why the fans are so locked in.

Saturday night in Las Vegas can’t get here fast enough. It really can’t. White also made a very good point about Cerrone being disrespected.

Anybody who thinks he can’t compete is just kidding themselves. Cerrone is a hell of an athlete and fighter. He’s going to give McGregor a very tough time.

Make sure to check out all the action Saturday night! It’s going to be a fun one.