Curry College Hockey Player Alex Ochterbeck Scores Mind-Boggling Shootout Goal

Curry College hockey player Alex Ochterbeck recently scored an absurd shootout goal.

Ochterbeck’s goal, which was number three on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays Tuesday morning, is almost too sexy to handle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He went between his legs during the shootout, and then flipped it right over the goalie. Watch the unbelievable play below.

I recognize this happened in a DIII hockey game, and nobody really gives a damn about DIII sports. It’s all about D1 and nothing else really matters.

Having said that, I can’t get over how much sauce was in this shot from Ochterbeck. It was simply incredible on every level!

That’s the kind of goal you talk about for years if you’re a DIII hockey player. That’s your shining moment, and you melt it for everything it’s worth.

Use it to get a beer, use it to pick up women and constantly talk about it while in college. Again, this is DIII hockey.

It doesn’t get much more glorious than that goal.

Major props to Ochterbeck for the shot. It’s one of the best we’ve seen in a long time.