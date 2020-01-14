Editorial

Dana White Is Bringing Fired Hero Best Buy Employee To UFC 246 ‘For The Best Weekend’ Of Her ‘Life’

UFC president Dana White is pulling off an awesome move for a fired Best Buy security guard.

Summer Tapasa went super viral when she stopped somebody who was trying to steal from a Best Buy, but it unfortunately cost her the job she had with the company.

While Best Buy might not have been happy with Tapasa’s actions, White loved them, and tweeted that he was flying her out to UFC for McGregor/Cerrone.

He added that she was coming to Vegas “for the best weekend” of her “life.”

This right here is why Dana White is the man. Best Buy wanted no part of that business, and White offered her a job and a free trip.

If you’re not a huge fan of Dana White, then the problem is with you. It’s most certainly not with him! He’s the man!

I hope like hell Summer has a blast of UFC 246. It’s a monster fight with McGregor and Vegas is a great place.

After being a hero and stopping a thief, I think it’s safe to say Summer has earned her trip with the UFC.