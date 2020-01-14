Dana White Is Bringing Fired Hero Best Buy Employee To UFC 246 ‘For The Best Weekend’ Of Her ‘Life’

UFC president Dana White is pulling off an awesome move for a fired Best Buy security guard.

Summer Tapasa went super viral when she stopped somebody who was trying to steal from a Best Buy, but it unfortunately cost her the job she had with the company.

Look @ my MFN SISTER Bitch handled that shit like she played OLINE YEEES YOU FAKA So here a glimpse of what happens if you wanna steal @ BestBuy in Waimalu #TopFlightAP she her Fathers Daughter pic.twitter.com/ePrVSiQ2XM — S H A Y (@xshayts) December 24, 2019

While Best Buy might not have been happy with Tapasa’s actions, White loved them, and tweeted that he was flying her out to UFC for McGregor/Cerrone.

He added that she was coming to Vegas “for the best weekend” of her “life.”

This is Summer. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii. She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer pic.twitter.com/8yF5FLrlnU — Dana White (@danawhite) January 10, 2020

This right here is why Dana White is the man. Best Buy wanted no part of that business, and White offered her a job and a free trip.

If you’re not a huge fan of Dana White, then the problem is with you. It’s most certainly not with him! He’s the man!

I hope like hell Summer has a blast of UFC 246. It’s a monster fight with McGregor and Vegas is a great place.

After being a hero and stopping a thief, I think it’s safe to say Summer has earned her trip with the UFC.