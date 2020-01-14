Comedian Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang, Will Join Campaign In South Carolina

Comedian Dave Chappelle has formally endorsed presidential candidate Andrew Yang for the 2020 election.

Chappelle will join Yang to help with the campaign in South Carolina, according to a press release issued by Yang. The comedian will perform two shows on Jan. 29 and 30 in support of the campaign.

Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids. ???????? pic.twitter.com/HGznFG00kr — Andrew Yang???? (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020



“Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I’m thrilled he has thrown his support behind this campaign,” Yang said in a press release Tuesday. “He and I share similar concerns about the future and hopes for what it could be. We are also parents who see the world that we are leaving to our kids and believe they deserve better.”

Chappelle joins actors Ken Jeong, Steven Yeun and Donald Glover. (RELATED: Donald Glover Joins Andrew Yang As Presidential Campaign Creative Consultant)

Glover, known professionally as Childish Gambino, formally endorsed Yang in December and it was announced he would join the campaign as a creative consultant. The pair held a joint pop-up event to fundraise money for the campaign in Los Angeles.

“At the pop-up store in downtown Los Angeles, supporters were able to purchase limited and signed editions of Yang2020 merchandise designed by Glover’s team, including sweatshirts, hats and posters,” Yang’s campaign said in a statement at the time. “The specialized merchandise embodies the core policies and values of Andrew Yang’s Humanity First platform and future collaborations are expected.”