Demi Lovato Surprises Fans With News About Upcoming Performance At Grammys

Demi Lovato definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she shared the terrific news about her upcoming performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv,” the 27-year-old singer posted on her Instagram, along with a great shot of her that read, “Grammy Performer.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 14, 2020 at 9:07am PST

It will be the first time she will be performing live on stage since before her near-death drug overdose in the summer of 2018, as noted by Page Six. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

It comes after the “Sober” hitmaker made headlines last month when she posted an all black photo on her social media account and shared that the next time we hear from her she will be “singing….”

“The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing…..” Lovato captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 3, 2019 at 3:04pm PST

There was no other information provided about when fans could expect to hear this new music or when she will be back on the site.

It comes after Lovato shared news last year that she had signed on with a new talent manager, Scooter Braun, and was looking forward to making some new songs.

As previously reported, the pop star had to be hospitalized for two weeks in July 2018 after she nearly died from a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.

The 62nd annual Grammy awards show will air on CBS on January 26. We can hardly wait!