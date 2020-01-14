Ed Orgeron Almost Got Thrown Off Of The Football Team While Playing For Northwestern State

LSU football coach and national champion Ed Orgeron almost got thrown off of his college team.

Coach O almost got the boot while playing for Northwestern State because he was “accused of trashing a dorm room,” according to USA Today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move came after he also briefly quit the team as a freshman because he was homesick.

Now, he’s a national champion and one of the most famous men in America. It’s incredible how live works out, right?

Coach O was a homesick freshman playing college ball, almost got thrown off the team, got fired by Ole Miss, didn’t get the USC job, took over at LSU after Les Miles’ firing and now he’s a national champion.

You couldn’t make up this kind of career if you tried.

I wish I could have known what a young Coach O was like at Northwestern State. Teenage Ed Orgeron must have been hell on Earth.

He was probably a hit at parties, loved beer and just wanted to play football. That’s my kind of guy.

I can’t wait to see what other legendary stories about Coach O come out as he continues to dominate with LSU. He’s a hell of a cool dude.