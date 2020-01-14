Exclusive: Elisa Martinez Is On A Mission To Become The First ‘Real’ Native American Woman In The Senate, ‘Sorry Elizabeth Warren’

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Elisa Martinez of New Mexico, who is a member of the Navajo Nation, says she’s on a mission to become the first “real” Native American woman in the Senate.

“Sorry Elizabeth Warren,” said Martinez.

She also went after Warren for her Native American ancestry claims. (REALTED: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Done It’: Elizabeth Warren Apologizes When Confronted About Native American Claims.)

“I was intrigued to hear that Warren was also Native American and claiming our heritage, but soon the irony of the situation became apparent when she was only 1/1024th Native American blood, — which would explain why she doesn’t understand Native American experiences on the reservations and why she would be supporting these socialist style policies.”

Martinez also went on to criticize the lack of attention her candidacy has received by the media, explaining that if she was running as a Democrat she would be getting a lot more attention and better treatment.

