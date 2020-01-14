Only One Democrat At The Debate Said They Would Pull All U.S. Troops Out Of The Middle East

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the only 2020 primary candidate at CNN’s Tuesday night debate who supported a full withdrawal of U.S. combat troops from the Middle East.

“I think we need to get our combat troops out,” Warren told moderator Wolf Blitzer when asked if the U.S. should withdraw from the region. “We have to stop this mindset that we can do everything with combat troops.” (RELATED: Trump: Missiles Fired By Iran Were ‘Paid For’ With Money Made Available By Obama)

“Our military is the finest military on Earth. And they will take any sacrifice we ask them to take, but we should stop asking our military to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily.”

“Our keeping combat troops there is not helping,” she continued. “We need to work with our allies. We need to use our economic tools. We need to use our diplomatic tools.”

Warren criticized some of her fellow candidates, and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in particular, for talking about “leaving troops there for a hundred more years.”

“No one has a solution and an end point. We need to get our combat troops out. They are not helping create more safety for the United States or the region.”

Faced with the same question, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders touted the need for an “international coalition” to maintain stability in the region.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg all stated the need to keep U.S. boots on the ground, but they all criticized President Donald Trump’s recent deployment of additional troops in the wake of worsening tensions with Iran.

Business Tom Steyer was not given a chance to directly answer the question.