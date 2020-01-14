Watch ESPN Special On Carley McCord Following Her Tragic Death

ESPN released an emotional video prior to LSU’s win over Clemson for the national title about Carly McCord, and I can promise it’ll pull at your heart.

McCord, who was the daughter-in-law of Tigers OC Steve Ensminger, tragically died on her way to LSU’s game against Oklahoma. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Her death shook the college football world, and people from all different fan bases came together to support Ensminger and his family during the terrible time.

The video from ESPN is a straight punch to the gut. Give it a watch below.

As their team plays for a title, the LSU family also mourns. Win or lose, Carley McCord’s spirit lives on. pic.twitter.com/2nSkh5ZzOK — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2020

Damn, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little teary-eyed right now. Listening to Coach O talk about Ensminger informing him of Carley’s death will make any grown man cry.

Imagine being in the LSU OC’s shoes. Your daughter-in-law has died, and you’re the one reassuring Orgeron that everything is going to be okay.

I can’t imagine the amount of strength a man must have to have inside of him to do that. I’d like to say I could do the same, but I doubt I could.

McCord’s life was cut way too short, and her death will be remembered by the LSU family for decades to come.

The fact Ensminger and the Tigers won the title makes the whole situation that much more emotional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:03pm PST

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire LSU family during this difficult time. McCord sounds like she was a wonderful woman, and I know those who love her will miss her terribly.