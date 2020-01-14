Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Sophia Lands Role On ‘The Twilight Zone’ Following College Admissions Scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman’s daughter has landed a role in “The Twilight Zone” following Huffman’s role in the college admissions scandal.

Sophia Macy will star in an episode titled “Among The Untrodden,” according to a report published Tuesday by the Associated Press, via Page Six. The announcement was made during the casting reveal for season two of the CBS All Access series. Young actress Abbie Hern will also join Sophia on the show.

Sophia became embroiled in the college admissions scandal after Huffman paid $15,000 to have her SAT scores doctored by a test proctor. The “Desperate Housewives” actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, but she only served 11. The actress was released in October. She was also fined $30,000 and assigned 250 hours of community service. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Spotted Working On 250 Hours Of Community Service Following Prison Time)

It is not clear what colleges Sophia applied to using her doctored SAT score.

“I honestly didn’t and don’t care about my daughter going to a prestigious college,” Huffman told the judge during sentencing. “I just wanted to give her a shot at being considered for a program where her acting talent would be the deciding factor. This sounds hollow now, but, in my mind, I knew that her success or failure in theater or film wouldn’t depend on her math skills.”