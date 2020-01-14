HIGHLIGHTS: LSU Wins The National Title After Defeating Clemson 42-25

The LSU Tigers defeated Clemson 42-25 late Monday night to win the college football national title.

Trevor Lawrence and Dabo Swinney's crew jumped out to a quick lead, and it looked like the guys in orange and white were going to run away with it.

That’s when things started clicking for Joe Burrow and company. Once Coach O and Burrow got things rolling, it was on.

Eventually, LSU pulled away, made more plays down the stretch and Clemson just couldn’t stick with them.

You can watch full highlights of the game below.

While I was certainly cheering for Clemson, I’m not upset at all that LSU got the victory. Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron are both so easy to cheer for.

Both men are class acts, they have great comeback stories and they’re guys college football needs to flourish.

You just can’t cheer against either of them.

Now, the Tigers from Baton Rouge are national champions after completing one of the greatest seasons in the history of the sport.

Major props to them, and I have no doubt we’ll see Clemson right in the playoff next season. They might not have won Monday night, but Swinney’s squad is still one hell of a team.