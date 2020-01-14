Jay Cutler Tends Bar In Awesome Viral Twitter Video

Jay Cutler was bartending in an awesome video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video posted by Mark Carman, the former Dolphins and Bears star can be seen handing out beers from behind the bar.

Is he the most enthusiast bartender we’ve ever seen? No, but he’s doing it exactly how you’d expect. Give the great video a watch below.

Jay Cutler served up the ⁦@DosEquis⁩ and provided the lime seamlessly… and picked ⁦@LSUfootball⁩… sort of. pic.twitter.com/pp4c7lle4I — Mark Carman (@thecarm) January 13, 2020

I don’t know why I find this so funny, but it’s awesome. There’s never been a guy who seemed like he didn’t care about anything more than Jay Cutler does.

That dude has never appeared to give a damn. He looks like a guy who just rips cigs and throws footballs. He doesn’t do much else.

Yet, that’s probably why he has such a cult following. You couldn’t make a guy up like him. He just exists in his bizarre world.

Now, he’s out here slinging beers with the enjoyment of somebody about to be waterboarded.

It’s too bad he’s out of the NFL, but he’s still producing fire content. In a world of want to be heroes, Cutler is the man who really gets the needle move.

Never change, buddy! Never change.