Biden Says Obama’s Nuclear Deal With Iran Was ‘Working’ Before Trump Pulled US Out

Former Vice President Joe Biden said during Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate that the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran was working before voters elected President Donald Trump.

“I was part of that deal to get the nuclear agreement with Iran, bringing together the rest of the world, including some of the folks who aren’t friendly to us, and it was working,” Biden said at the debate. “It was working. It was being held tightly.”

The former vice president was referring to the deal former President Barack Obama hashed out with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to prevent future nuclear enrichment. (RELATED: Iran Ends Nuclear Deal Commitment, Will No Longer Limit Uranium Enrichment)

“There was no movement on the part of the Iranian government to get closer to nuclear weapon, and look what’s happened,” Biden added. “He went ahead, and it was predictable from the day he pulled out of the agreement, Trump, what exactly would happen.”

“We’re now isolated,” he said.

Iran announced on Jan. 5 that it will no longer honor the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. No details were included about specific nuclear enrichment plans, nor did Tehran say whether nuclear inspectors would be expelled.

The move came three days after Trump used a drone strike to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani near a Baghdad airport and hours after Iraq’s parliament voted overwhelmingly to expel U.S. troops.

Trump withdrew in May 2018 and declared it “a horrible deal that should never, ever have been made.” Since then, U.S.-led sanctions have been severe.

