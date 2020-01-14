Johnny Manziel Doesn’t Make ESPN’s List Of Top 150 Greatest College Football Players

Texas A&M Heisman winner Johnny Manziel didn’t make the cut for ESPN’s 150 greatest college football players.

The full list was released late Monday night, and Johnny Football was nowhere to be found. Yes, you read that correctly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arguably the most dominant player at the college level in the past 10 years wasn’t listed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 8, 2014 at 12:52pm PST

How is this possible? Not inside the top 150 of all-time? Give me a break. That’s a horrendous call.

Manziel’s time in College Station, Texas, was unlike anything football fans were used to seeing. He was the best player in America for two seasons, and he won the Heisman as a freshman.

I’m not saying he needed to be number one or even in the top 10. However, not putting him in the top 150 is a laughably bad call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 8, 2014 at 5:45pm PST

Manziel torched the SEC for two years, and was unstoppable on every level. I just don’t understand how he’s not a top-150 player.

All he did was dominate every time he took the field. Sure, his NFL career didn’t work out well, but that has nothing to do with the kind of college player he was for the Aggies.

It just doesn’t make sense at all. He 100% should have been on that list.