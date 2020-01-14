Justin Trudeau Blames U.S-Iran ‘Escalation’ For Iran Plane Attack That Killed 176 People

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday blamed “escalation” in tensions between the U.S. and Iran for the shooting down of a Ukrainian jetliner that caused the deaths of all 176 people on board.

Last week, after departing from Tehran, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard with a missile. Days later, after intentionally denying any responsibility, Iran admitted to bringing down the plane. (RELATED: Iranian Military Apologizes For Shooting Down Ukraine-Bound Flight, Cites ‘Human Error’: Report)

57 Canadians were among the 176 that died on Flight 752.

“I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” Trudeau said in an interview with Global News.

He added, “This is something that happens when you have conflict and war. Innocents bear the brunt of it and it is a reminder why all of us need to work so hard on de-escalation, moving forward to reduce tensions and find a pathway that doesn’t involve further conflict and killing.”

The plane was shot down on the same day when Iran launched missile attacks at two U.S. military facilities in Iraq. The attack was reportedly in response to President Donald Trump ordering an Airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran’s top General Qasem Soleimani earlier this month.

Trudeau noted Canada was given no prior warning before the U.S. launched the airstrike.

“I think full admission, acknowledgment of responsibility and some form of compensation is going to have to come.”