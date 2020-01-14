LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Gives Props To Trump After College Football Championship Win

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron gave a shoutout to President Donald Trump on Monday night after his team defeated Clemson to take home the College Football National Championship.

Orgeron noted the president’s support for LSU during a post-game interview, explaining, “I’m so proud of the state of Louisiana — we’ve had support from the governor, from the president, from everybody that follows LSU.”

Trump attended part of the championship game with first lady Melania Trump and the first couple was greeted with loud applause from the crowd when they went on the field for the national anthem. Orgeron revealed earlier in the season that the president had called him to wish him luck after LSU defeated Oklahoma to advance to the championship game. (RELATED: College Football Fans Go Crazy For Trump And Melania At National Championship Game)

“I was very honored to get a call from President Trump,” Orgeron said in late December. “He was very pleasant to talk to. Very complimentary of our football team, our coaching staff. Complimentary of the way the state of Louisiana has rallied around us. Was complimentary of the way we played all year and wished us good luck in the game.”

The LSU Tigers ended up defeating the Clemson Tigers, 42-25.