LSU Is The First Team In College Football History To Beat Every Top 4 Team In The AP Preseason Poll

LSU pulled off an incredible accomplishment after beating Clemson for the national title Monday night.

According to ESPN, they’re the first team in the history of the sport to beat every single team in the top four of the AP preseason poll. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

.@LSUfootball became the first team ever to beat each of the top four teams in the preseason AP poll. 1. Clemson, W 42-25

2. Alabama, W 46-41

3. Georgia, W 37-10

4. Oklahoma, 63-28#SCFacts pic.twitter.com/JQjPMhrJ1i — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2020

The season the Tigers had is nothing short of incredible. It might honestly be the greatest season in the history of college football.

The gauntlet they had to run on their way to a national title is simply absurd. The fact they played every team in the top four and beat them all is very impressive.

They didn’t just beat some of them. They dominated Oklahoma and Georgia. The Sooners and Bulldogs are both elite programs, and the Tigers boat raced both of them.

It was a lot closer against Alabama and Clemson, but they still controlled both games. Again, what Coach O, Joe Burrow and the Tigers did this past season was incredible.

I have no doubt at all that they’ll always be remembered as one of the greatest teams to ever play, and it was a ton of fun watching them.

What an incredible 2019 for everybody in Louisiana.