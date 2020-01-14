LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Smokes A Cigar After Beating Clemson For The National Title

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was in fine form after winning the national title Monday night against Clemson 42-25.

Burrow, who had one of the greatest seasons in the history of the sport, smoked a fat cigar following the title victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Joe Burrow sucking on a cigar and blowing smoke into the air while exiting the #LSU locker room is a thing that has happened. pic.twitter.com/9B0hzqz31M — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 14, 2020

#LSU QB Joe Burrow is smoking a cigar. Officially a National Champion. pic.twitter.com/Y63LS5tqUQ — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 14, 2020

Joe Burrow had to put out his cigar ahead of his press conference. He picked up where he left off soon after. pic.twitter.com/OAv6atcRfL — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 14, 2020

Bengals QB Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/4mMwjVFPHk — paco (@AllaireMatt) January 14, 2020

Say whatever you want about LSU, but this is the kind of show we love in college football. Burrow is incredibly authentic.

He goes out, led LSU to a comeback victory over Clemson, dominated all season, won the Heisman and fired up a victory cigar as soon as the clock hit zero in the title game.

This kid has all the confidence in the world, and I love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:48am PST

Joe Burrow to the Bengals can’t happen soon enough. He’s the savior that pathetic franchise needs, and he’s bringing all the confidence in the world with him.

I hope you all enjoyed this season with him as much as I did because it was a hell of a ride, and the victory cigar was just the cherry on top!

I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL.