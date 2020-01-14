REPORT: Meghan Markle Was Not Involved In Emergency Family Meeting Following Decision To Leave Royal Family

Meghan Markle was reportedly absent from a meeting set to discuss the Duchess and Prince Harry’s future in the royal family.

As previously reported, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles met with Queen Elizabeth II on Monday to talk about the couple’s decision to “step back” from their royal roles. Markle was reported to be joining via phone call, but Entertainment Tonight claimed that never happened.

The Duchess reportedly had no direct involvement with the meeting, a source told ET.

While the Princes and Queen met at her home at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Markle spent time with Archie on Vancouver Island in Canada.

The source claimed Prince Harry and Markle decided it was not necessary for her to be a part of the meeting, the source said. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Responds To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision With Message Of Support)

After holding an emergency meeting with her grandson, Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to step back as senior members of the royal family and live part-time in North America https://t.co/U8ekWmwfKM pic.twitter.com/duj5CDimzW — Reuters (@Reuters) January 14, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II shared a statement following the meeting.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the statement said. “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Markle and Prince Harry announced they would be taking a “step back” from their “senior” roles last week.